Last Thursday, Dan Pease, 40, from Redwood City, just outside San Francisco, was told by city hall that the 17-foot-long Black Lives Matter mural he painted in bold yellow on Broadway, in front of Courthouse Square facing the Fox Theatre, on the Fourth of July, was going to be washed off, KPIXtv reported.

The powerwash was ordered after Maria Rutenburg, a local real estate attorney, called city hall to suggest that since the street had been turned into a public forum, she would like to paint a horizontal mural of her own that would read “MAGA 2020.”

Advertisement



“MAGA,” as you probably know unless you’ve been mercifully detained underground for the past four and something years, stands for “Make America Great Again,” President Donald Trump’s rallying cry.

All’s fair in love and politics.

City hall got the message and promptly declared the BLM mural a traffic hazard and washed it of in the middle of the night.

Incidentally, we checked out Maria Rutenburg’s Facebook page and it turns out that back in 2015 she liked and shared a Jewish Press Online article by Tzvi Ben-Gedalyahu. So we like her.