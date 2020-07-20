Photo Credit: Pixabay

The IDF on Sunday afternoon downed a Lebanese drone that was flying in proximity to the border.

The IDF stated that one of its units identified a drone that had apparently penetrated from Lebanese territory into Israeli airspace, and it will continue to work to prevent any violation of Israeli sovereignty.

The drone was monitored by IDF forces “with a variety of tools.”

Lebanese sources report that the IDF electronically hijacked the device and landed it in Israel.

Such incidents occur every several months.