The IDF Home Front Command issued guidelines Friday afternoon for residents living up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Gaza shortly after the start of Operation Breaking Dawn.

All Gaza terrorist factions united late Friday afternoon to fire rockets at Israeli civilians.

The military operation is aimed at eliminating the threat to Israel from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza.

The IDF guidelines include prohibitions on educational activities, and order employees to go to work only at a site that has a “standard protected space.”

Following is the entire set of guidelines.

IDF Home Front Command guidelines issued after the start of Operation Breaking Dawn on August 5, 2022

