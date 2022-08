Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The IDF announced that 15 terrorists from Islamic Jihad in Gaza were killed in the initial strike. Operation Breaking Dawn is focused on Islamic Jihad at this point.

Iron Dome platforms have been set up to protect the Gush Dan (Tel Aviv) region, the south, and Jerusalem.

Islamic Jihad is threatening to launch rockets at Tel Aviv in retaliation.

A small number of reservists are being called up at this point.