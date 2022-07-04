Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson
IDF soldier and a K-9 Oketz fighter.

Heavy clashes were reported Monday between IDF undercover forces from the Judea and Samaria Border Guard Police and the military Oketz K-9 unit, and Palestinian Authority terrorists in the southern Hebron suburb of Dura, during an operation to arrest a terror suspect.

“When the forces arrived, the fugitive fled from the home.

“An Oketz K-9 fighter who was sent to assist in the arrest was hung by the suspect, who was assisted by a passing Arab motorist,” the IDF said.

Israeli forces searched for the K-9 fighter and after several minutes found him in a nearby area.

“The suspect surrendered himself to the security forces. Peace to the canine soldier and our military forces,” the IDF added.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

