Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

Israel’s National Cyber Division has signed a cyber defense cooperation agreement with Boeing, the third largest security company in the world and the largest such exporter in the United States.

The agreement comes as part of national cyber network efforts to promote national and international moves toward cyber solutions, said Israel’s National Cyber Division.

Boeing manufactures and provides service for commercial aircraft, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries around the world.

The agreement was signed by National Cyber Division head Gabi Portnoy and Boeing Israel President Major-General Ido Nehushtan, with Boeing Vice President of Cyber Systems Management Brian Connelly.

The two sides agreed to share knowledge, identify threats, promote understanding of risks and methodologies to reduce them, as well as to develop solutions for the protection of civil aviation, in cooperation with the cyber and aviation industries in Israel and the United States.

“Only with a joint international effort will we be able to ensure cyber security in civil aviation,” said Tamir Goren, Director of Technologies at the National Cyber Division.

The agreement is part of a strategic plan of the Array and the Civil Aviation Authority (RTA) to promote cyber defense capabilities in civil aviation.