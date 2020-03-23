Photo Credit: TPS

IDF forces shot and killed a terrorist as he was throwing rocks at Israeli motorists in the Binyamin region, on Sunday evening.

The IDF stated that their troops identified a number of suspects throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles on a highway. The soldiers fired at the suspects who had thrown the rocks and were preparing to throw more.

Advertisement



One terrorist was killed by the gunfire. MDA teams and IDF medical personnel carried out CPR operations on the wounded terrorist, but in the end the terrorist was pronounced dead.

Another terrorist was wounded by the gunfire and escaped the scene. The IDF launched a manhunt for him.

No Israelis were wounded in the attacks or during the IDF’s operation.

However, photos seen by TPS of the results of the attacks show massive rocks that hit multiple cars, shattering windshields and apparently causing damage to the car’s frame.

It is believed that this is the terror cell that has been attack cars in that area for more than a month. On February 9, 2020, a woman was injured in that area after one of the rocks smashed through her windshield.