Thrown at Israeli drivers on Highway 443

IDF soldiers foiled an attempt by terrorists to attack the Jewish community of Beit El in Samaria on Monday night, according to the IDF spokesperson.

Three suspects were spotted by the soldiers as they were throwing Molotov cocktails (firebombs) at Jewish houses in the community.

The soldiers returned fire to the attackers, halting the attack, the IDF said. Two of the suspects were hit by the gunfire, according to the spokesperson.

All three were arrested.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
