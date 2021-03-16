Photo Credit: Gershon Hertz

IDF soldiers foiled an attempt by terrorists to attack the Jewish community of Beit El in Samaria on Monday night, according to the IDF spokesperson.

Three suspects were spotted by the soldiers as they were throwing Molotov cocktails (firebombs) at Jewish houses in the community.

Advertisement



The soldiers returned fire to the attackers, halting the attack, the IDF said. Two of the suspects were hit by the gunfire, according to the spokesperson.

All three were arrested.