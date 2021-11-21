Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
The border fence between Israel and Lebanon, once known as the "Good Fence" seen through an apple orchard outside the northern Israeli town of Metulla, on November 19, 2017.

Israeli Defense Forces stopped smugglers from bringing drug and weapons into Israeli territory from across the northern and southern borders on Saturday.

In the south, forces seized 120 kilograms (265 pounds) of marijuana and cocaine, worth tens of millions of shekels from smugglers along the border with Egypt.

On Saturday night, IDF soldiers also stopped smugglers from bringing weapons and drugs into Israel from Lebanese territory.

The forces captured 41 packages of drugs in an operation near Metullah along the northern border. They also seized a package of weapons as well. A search was launched for the smugglers.

The cache, worth hundreds of thousands of shekels, was transferred to Israel Police.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
