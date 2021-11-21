Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

Israeli Defense Forces stopped smugglers from bringing drug and weapons into Israeli territory from across the northern and southern borders on Saturday.

In the south, forces seized 120 kilograms (265 pounds) of marijuana and cocaine, worth tens of millions of shekels from smugglers along the border with Egypt.

On Saturday night, IDF soldiers also stopped smugglers from bringing weapons and drugs into Israel from Lebanese territory.

The forces captured 41 packages of drugs in an operation near Metullah along the northern border. They also seized a package of weapons as well. A search was launched for the smugglers.

The cache, worth hundreds of thousands of shekels, was transferred to Israel Police.