Downtown Manama, Bahrain

Israel’s diplomatic representative to Bahrain, Charge d’Affaires Itay Tagner, had a public conversation this weekend with Indonesia’s Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.

The two men spoke on the sidelines of Bahrain’s annual Manama Dialogue conference.

Israel does not yet have formal diplomatic ties with Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.

There were no details regarding the conversation.

Also this weekend in Manama, Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata met with Bahrain governmental leaders.

Hulata met with Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, National Security Adviser and Royal Guard Commander Major-General HH Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and with the country’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
