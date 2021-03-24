Photo Credit: IDF

At least 15 fighters from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Syrian military personnel were killed and wounded this week in a ground attack by unknown fighters in the fields of Khajab in Deir ez-Zour province, in eastern Syria, according to the Hebrew-language Nziv.net website.

According to the report, Ein al-Praat network spokesperson Amjad al-Sari said in a statement to the Zeitoun news agency that the unidentified fighters had attacked several Iranian militias using automatic weapons and anti-aircraft weapons.

At least five soldiers died and 10 more were wounded, according to the report.

The military headquarters for Syria’s Divisions 4 and 11 are located in the area, as is the headquarters for the IRGC and a number of the Iranian military group’s positions.

It’s not clear what prompted the attack, nor who the attackers were.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
