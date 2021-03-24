Photo Credit: IDF

At least 15 fighters from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Syrian military personnel were killed and wounded this week in a ground attack by unknown fighters in the fields of Khajab in Deir ez-Zour province, in eastern Syria, according to the Hebrew-language Nziv.net website.

According to the report, Ein al-Praat network spokesperson Amjad al-Sari said in a statement to the Zeitoun news agency that the unidentified fighters had attacked several Iranian militias using automatic weapons and anti-aircraft weapons.

At least five soldiers died and 10 more were wounded, according to the report.

The military headquarters for Syria’s Divisions 4 and 11 are located in the area, as is the headquarters for the IRGC and a number of the Iranian military group’s positions.

It’s not clear what prompted the attack, nor who the attackers were.