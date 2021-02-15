Photo Credit: Sepah News

Iran’s armed forces test-fired a sophisticated new short-range missile on Sunday, the country’s official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

General Kioumars Heidari was quoted in the report as saying the missile’s range was 300 kilometers (186 miles). He added that the “smart” missile is capable of working under “any weather condition.”

However, he did not disclose where the test took place.

It is the Iranian armed forces who maintain control over the country’s short-range missiles, according to the ABC News network.

Longer-range missiles — capable of traveling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), far enough to reach the State of Israel, and US military bases in the region — are maintained under the control of Iran’s elite paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).