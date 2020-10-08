Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

The State of Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan have reached an agreement that allows the airline of each nation to fly through the air space of the other.

For Israel, the agreement is especially important because it will significantly shorten flight time on routes from Tel Aviv to the Gulf and East Asia.

The deal also allows airlines from Jordan to fly through Israeli air space, as well as those from the UAE and Bahrain (and vice versa), which recently signed peace accords with Israel as well.

In addition, a number of other nations in the region are also involved in the agreement, which was negotiated in large part by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL), according to a report by The Jerusalem Post.

Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow Israeli air carriers to use its air space to reach the UAE.

The deal has reportedly been under discussion for several years.