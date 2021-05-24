Photo Credit: Amos ben-Gershom, GPO
David Barnea (L), PM Netanyahu (C), Yossi Cohen (R)

Israel announced the appointment of David Barnea, 56, as the next head of the Mossad. Barnea will be replacing Yossi Cohen whose term is ending. Barnea has been with the Mossad for the past 25 years.

Barnea, a father of four, was appointed as Cohen’s deputy in 2019. He takes over on June 1st.

Prime Minister Netanyahu awarded Cohen with the Prime Minister’s award for Mossad operations at a ceremony on Monday.

Netanyahu said that Israel is going to be opening up the movie theaters in a few days, but there’s not a single action movie that comes close to depicting the exploits of the Mossad.

