Photo Credit: Brett Hondow / Pixabay

The residents of Rosh Ha’Ayin were completely unaware last month that their lives were in danger when an illegal Arab resident walked among them for nearly two hours.

The suspected terrorist was carrying a loaded gun along with a cartridge filled with bullets that in the end actually acted as a deterrent rather than a tool to help him carry out his intended attack.

Advertisement



Following a joint investigation by the Shin Bet General Security Service and Israel Police, an indictment was filed Sunday night in the Samaria Military Court against Matz Moussa Hussein, a Palestinian Authority resident of the city of Qalqilya, charging him with planning to carry out a terror attack in Rosh Ha’Ayin on September 29, 2020.

After having received a tip, police conducted a widespread search and tracked down the suspect while he was roaming around Rosh Ha’Ayin with his loaded gun, bullet-filled cartridge and an additional box of bullets held against the front of his body.

Police said the box of bullets had “actually prevented an attack.”

Following his interrogation, “Hussein admitted he planned to carry out an attack,” police said.