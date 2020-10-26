Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced Sunday in a post on Facebook that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of citizens in the Balkan nation newly diagnosed with the novel coronavirus has risen steadily in the past two weeks. As of Monday, there were 37,562 confirmed cases of the virus, and the death toll had reached 1,084 in Bulgaria.

Borissov said in his post that he has a “general indisposition” and per the recommendation of his physicians, would stay home for the duration of treatment.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished him a “speedy recovery and good health.”

To my friend Bulgarian Prime Minister @BoykoBorissov, my very best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) October 25, 2020

Poland’s President Also Tests Positive

Two days ago (Oct 24) Poland’s President Andrzej Duda announced that he also had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

#Poland President @AndrzejDuda has tested positive for #COVID19 and is now in isolation, according to his spokesman. https://t.co/DB5CPcojj8 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 24, 2020

Duda, 48, said he was currently experiencing no symptoms but would self-isolate and apologized to those with whom he came into contact.

The Polish nation has recently reached a record of more than 13,600 new cases of the virus diagnosed daily.