Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced Sunday in a post on Facebook that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of citizens in the Balkan nation newly diagnosed with the novel coronavirus has risen steadily in the past two weeks. As of Monday, there were 37,562 confirmed cases of the virus, and the death toll had reached 1,084 in Bulgaria.

Advertisement

Borissov said in his post that he has a “general indisposition” and per the recommendation of his physicians, would stay home for the duration of treatment.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished him a “speedy recovery and good health.”

Poland’s President Also Tests Positive
Two days ago (Oct 24) Poland’s President Andrzej Duda announced that he also had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Duda, 48, said he was currently experiencing no symptoms but would self-isolate and apologized to those with whom he came into contact.

The Polish nation has recently reached a record of more than 13,600 new cases of the virus diagnosed daily.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Scientists Hunt COVID-19 Evidence in Sewage Samples
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...