Israel Defense Forces troops conduct counter-terrorism operations in Judea and Samaria, Jan. 23, 2023.

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operated in Judea and Samaria overnight Sunday into early Monday to arrest 16 wanted suspects throughout the region.

Ten of the suspects were arrested in Hebron and in the village Balata; the others were taken into custody in Tarkumia, Aroura, Bayit, Abu Dis, Beit Rima and Al Aida.

Residents threw stones at the forces during operations in the town of Bethlehem and in the village of Abu Dis, both on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem.

A military vehicle was damaged in the melee. There were no casualties to Israeli forces. All suspects and confiscated weaponry were transferred to security personnel for investigation.

During the operation in Hebron, Israeli forces located and seized weapons parts and ammunition.

