Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman’s Unit
IDF force carrying out arrests in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli military forces operating near Yabad opened fire at a group of terrorists after they threw explosives from a vehicle at a nearby IDF position.

Advertisement


The troops arrested several terrorists who were injured in the return fire, and confiscated the vehicle from which they carried out their attack.

Israeli forces also searched the area for the terrorists who fled.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Forces Arrest 16 Wanted Terrorists Overnight
Next articleNetanyahu, US Sen. Maggie Hassan Discuss Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR