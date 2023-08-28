Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman’s Unit

Israeli military forces operating near Yabad opened fire at a group of terrorists after they threw explosives from a vehicle at a nearby IDF position.

לוחמי צה״ל שהיו בפעילות יזומה סמוך ליעבד שבחטיבת מנשה ירו במחבלים שהשליכו מטענים מרכב לעבר עמדה צבאית סמוכה. בזמן השלכת המטענים שמעו הלוחמים ירי במרחב. הלוחמים עצרו מספר מחבלים שנפצעו כתוצאה מהירי והחרימו את הרכב בו נסעו. הכוחות פתחו בסריקות ובמרדף אחר מחבלים נוספים — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 28, 2023

The troops arrested several terrorists who were injured in the return fire, and confiscated the vehicle from which they carried out their attack.

Israeli forces also searched the area for the terrorists who fled.