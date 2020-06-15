Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The Israeli Border Police’s Special Forces unit arrested two Arabs suspected throwing firebombs at an armored Border Police vehicle in Jerusalem last month.

Information from the Shin Bet (Israel’s Security Agency) led to an undercover operation in Abu Dis early Sunday morning and the arrest of two terrorists suspected of attacking the Border Police vehicle with Molotov cocktails while it was on patrol in the Abu Dis area.

Advertisement



The vehicle was destroyed but there were no casualties.

The two suspects, in their 30s, were transferred for further investigation.

The Border Police emphasized in a Sunday statement that this activity joins another operation from last week during which Border Policemen arrested a terrorist squad that threw Molotov cocktails and explosives at the Governor’s Post in Abu Dis.

“The security forces will continue to cooperate fully in counterterrorism and terrorist detention,” the Border Police said.