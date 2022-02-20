Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / FLASH90

An Israeli farmer has grown the heaviest strawberry ever recorded, according to Guinness World Records.

The accomplishment was widely reported over the weekend.

Advertisement



The strawberry, which weighs 289 grams and is seven inches long and 13 inches in circumference, was developed by Israel’s Volcani Institute and was planted and harvested by Chahi Ariel.

The strawberry was grown and picked last year, Ariel told Reuters. The Ariel family photographed the fruit and then stored it in the freezer for proof.

“When we heard, it was an amazing feeling,” Ariel said. “I jumped in the car, laughed and sang. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

The previous record was held by a Japanese strawberry that weighed 250 grams and was harvested in 2015.

Israeli residents of the Azrieli Palace assisted-living facility in Modi’in won a Guinness World Record last year when they built a 17.7 feet high matzah-and-chocolate-spread tower.