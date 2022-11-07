Photo Credit: Gilad Pelossof / YouTube

Israel’s Rabbinate for nationwide kashrut issued a statement this weekend, warning kosher consumers that the popular sweet, “Krembo” may be carrying an unauthorized hechsher (kosher supervision symbol).

“In recent days Krembos were found in several places with the Rabbinate’s certification for nationwide kashrut,” the Rabbinate warned.

“These Krembos did not receive approval from the Rabbinate for the certification and the stamp on the package is a forgery.”

Consumers are advised to double-check the kashrut of the product before purchasing their Krembos.