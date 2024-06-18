Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90

Israeli security forces foiled an attempted stabbing attack by a Palestinian Authority terrorist at the Jewish community of Migdal Oz, in Gush Etzion.

The terrorist has been identified as a resident of the nearby Arab village of Beit Fajar.

“The military observation cameras in cooperation with the Yishuv cameras spotted him making his way towards the kibbutz,” Migdal Oz security personnel wrote to community residents in a message.

“Migdal Oz security patrols raced to catch the terrorist before he reached the area of ​​the southern gate. When the patrols arrived, the terrorist took out a knife. Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ the terrorist ran towards the patrol, but personnel neutralized him on the spot. We would like to praise the resourcefulness of our security guards and the professional pursuit of the suspect.”

The terrorist was transferred to Israeli security forces for further investigation.

There were no Israeli casualties.

