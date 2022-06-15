Photo Credit: IWI

An Israeli weapons manufacturer introduced its new “MASADA Slim” (Masada S) 9mm pistol at the NRAAM 2022 Show. Israel Weapons Industry, a member of the SK Group, said the new weapon is not yet available in stores, but “will be out soon.”

IWI products and accessories — including the iconic Uzi Pro, Tavor and Negev weapons — are deployed by the Israel Defense Forces, among other leading global military organizations.

The IWI MASADA Slim is a micro compact 9mm polymer framed striker-fired pistol that shares the quality of the original MASADA

that IWI brings to the table.

It is designed as a small, easy to conceal micro-compact pistol with a big punch. Even though highly concealable, the ergonomic design allows for a positive, proper full-hand grip.

The 13 + 1 round capacity provides additional power while the low recoil and short trigger reset allows you to put them on target faster. Premium high-grade sights come standard from the factory, ensuring out of the box accuracy.

The gun weighs in at 1.27 lb/576 g without a magazine, and 1.4 lb/635 g with a full magazine inserted.

The MASADA Slim comes Optic ready with universal cuts allowing for modularity with many after-market sights. It also utilizes a modular serialized high grade steel trigger mechanism housing that can be easily removed, allowing simple and easy disassembly and maintenance.

The pistol’s straight trigger is designed to enhance the shooter’s accuracy and safety, the company said.

The trigger has an average pull from 5.5 to 7 lb with a clean, crisp break and a positive short reset.

The weapon features a built-in trigger safety, so the pistol will not fire unless the trigger is pressed.

“With the shooter’s safety in mind, there is no need to press the trigger for disassembly,” the company noted. Front slide serrations allow for improved slide manipulations.

The Masada Slim’s frame is made of high strength, impact resistant fiberglass reinforced polymers. Enhanced ergonomics provide a natural grip angle. The pistol was subjected to “rigorous testing in extremely harsh environmental conditions,” the company added.