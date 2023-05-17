Photo Credit: IWI

An Israeli defense firm has signed a “ToT” (transfer of technology and knowledge) agreement with a Peruvian arms and ammunition manufacturer to establish a weapons assembly and production line in the South American nation.

Israel Weapons Industries (IWI), a member of the SK Group, agreed on Monday to transfer technologies and production information for the Arad family of assault rifles to Fábrica de Armas y Municiones del Ejército (FAME).

Under the terms of the agreement, IWI will provide FAME with technological knowledge regarding small arms assembly, advanced quality assurance and maintenance processes. In the future, the companies will also explore the possibility of expanding production to include additional weapons and relevant optical sights for the country’s defensive and security forces, IWI said.

“IWI is proud to have signed a cooperation agreement with FAME, which further strengthens its activities in Peru and in Latin America,” says Ronen Hamudot, Executive VP Marketing and Sales of the SK Group. “This is the first step in a cooperation that will generate employment opportunities in the country and is expected, over the next few years, to be expanded into the local production of IWI’s various small arms, as well as other SK Group solutions – like Meprolight’s day sights.”

“IWI is a world-leader company, with decades of proven experience in the development, production and marketing of small arms,” says Leoncio Noriega, Commercial Director of FAME. “This signing aligns us with a partner that has rich experience and technological knowledge that it will share with FAME, as part of the agreement, promoting the Military Industry of Peru. We are sure (convinced) that the cooperation between the companies will be fruitful and long-lasting.”