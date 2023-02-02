Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Israeli authorities announced plans to streamline the approval process for gun permits aimed at clearing a backlog of requests. The move comes as public officials have called on citizens who are eligible to carry a firearm following the deadliest Palestinian terror attack in years.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Thursday he will nearly double the manpower of his ministry’s Firearms Licensing Division and increase the times the offices are open to applicants for interviews.

The goal is for 5,000-8,000 citizens requesting gun permits to be interviewed by the licensing division monthly.

Ben-Gvir also proposed removing the interview requirement for active Israeli security personnel — such as soldiers, police officers and other agents — who wish to privately carry a firearm.

He disclosed on Tuesday that the licensing division received 42,236 new applications for gun permits in 2022. “This is a record year compared to any previous period,” he said.

However, there is a backlog of 17,373 requests that have not been processed, including 10,773 applicants who were unable to schedule appointments for an interview. The Firearms Licensing Division was only open four hours a day and the waiting time for an appointment was six months.

Calls for eligible Israelis to carry guns have come from the Security Cabinet, Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai after a Palestinian terrorist gunned down people outside an eastern Jerusalem synagogue on Friday night. Seven people were killed and three were injured in the deadliest attack since 2011.

Shabtai said in a police statement, “Over the years, more than once, civilians skilled in the use of licensed weapons neutralized terrorists and prevented more serious attacks when they were near the scene of an attack. Those citizens even prevented harm to civilians and the security forces more than once.”

Israeli has very strict gun control laws.

Applicants must meet minimum age requirements, have no criminal record, and provide a declaration signed by a doctor that they are physically and mentally healthy.

Applicants must also explain to the Firearms Licensing Division why they need to carry a gun. The type of gun an Israeli is permitted to carry may depend on the reason given to the authorities.

Permission is not automatic. According to Ben-Gvir, the Firearm Licensing Division rejected 9,256 requests in 2022.

Furthermore, a license allows an Israeli to carry only one specific gun. Bullet sales are tightly regulated anbd normally limited to 50 bullets. Gun owners must also get government permission to sell their gun.

Licenses must be renewed every three years. This process includes a health declaration signed by a doctor, confirmation of completing a refresher training course and a firearm check to verify the gun is in working order.

Guns do not need to be carried concealed.

According to Ben-Gvir, there are approximately 155,168 firearms approved by 147,248 license holders in Israel.