Photo Credit: Pictures of Money via Flickr

Joshua Kushner, younger brother of former senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, has become the first billionaire in their Jewish family.

Josh Kushner, married to supermodel Karlie Kloss (who converted to Judaism prior to their wedding), is worth an estimated $2 billion.

His older brother Jared, married to Ivanka Trump (who converted to Judaism prior to their wedding as well), has never made the list, nor has his father Charles, a real-estate mogul who served two years in prison for tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering.

The younger Kushner has a venture capital firm, Thrive Capital — part of which he sold — and several venture investments. He and his wife are parents to a one-year-old boy.

Joshua and his siblings grew up in Livingston, New Jersey in an Orthodox Jewish family, and are grandchildren of Holocaust survivors. The family is known for its generous philanthropy to Jewish causes in both the United States and the State of Israel.

The beneficiaries of the family’s largesse have included the Joseph Kushner Hebrew Academy in Livingston — named for the grandfather who started the family’s real estate business – as well as Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the Israel Defense Forces, Chabad, Kehillat Jeshurun and the Ramaz School — the latter two both in Manhattan.