Amazon chairperson Jeff Bezos made history on Tuesday (July 20) together with his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old Wally Funk – a pioneer of the space race – and an 18-year-old student as the four traveled to space for a 10 minute, 10 second flight in their “New Shepard” capsule.

The flight made history with the oldest and youngest passengers ever to be launched into space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard – named for the first space traveler, astronaut Alan Shepard.

Built by Bezos’ Blue Origin company, the New Shepard is aimed at a future market for space tourism.

The capsule had the biggest windows ever flown in space, providing those in the first crewed Blue Origin sub-orbital flight a stunning view of the Earth from above.

“Best day ever!” Bezos said on his return to terra firma.