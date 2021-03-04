Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A Jerusalem Police officer was wounded Wednesday night in an attack by two men while he was operating in the local Arab neighborhood of Issawiya.

The officer sustained a head injury. He was taken to a Jerusalem hospital for treatment.

Advertisement



Both attackers escaped. A manhunt is in progress to track down them down and capture them.

A police vehicle was also damaged earlier in the evening when local Arabs hurled rocks at the vehicle while police searched for weapons at a home in the same neighborhood.

Police found an Airsoft gun and ammunition during the search. One arrest was made.