A Jerusalem Police officer was wounded Wednesday night in an attack by two men while he was operating in the local Arab neighborhood of Issawiya.
The officer sustained a head injury. He was taken to a Jerusalem hospital for treatment.
Both attackers escaped. A manhunt is in progress to track down them down and capture them.
A police vehicle was also damaged earlier in the evening when local Arabs hurled rocks at the vehicle while police searched for weapons at a home in the same neighborhood.
Police found an Airsoft gun and ammunition during the search. One arrest was made.