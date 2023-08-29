Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkavitz

Magen David Adom emergency responders treated four Jewish shepherds who were attacked in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

The terrorist attack took place northeast of Jerusalem, between the Israeli communities of Ma’ale Mikhmas and Rimonim.

Four men were evacuated with minor wounds to Hadassah Medical Center-Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, according to MDA.

Separately, Israeli security forces arrested 24 suspects during overnight counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria on Monday.

שני מבצעים ופעילויות מעצרים נוספות: לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 24 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון ובחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים בפעילות בעיר רמאללה, בכפרים סילוואד, מרח רבח, בית סירא, סיריס, מחנה הפליטים אלעידה ומחנה הפליטים ג'ילזון עצרו הכוחות עשרה מבוקשים >> pic.twitter.com/jxzwncuvpI — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 29, 2023

The weapons confiscated included a stun grenade, a Carlo-type submachine gun, an M-16 rifle and ammunition.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported. Military vehicles were slightly damaged during rioting in the Arab village of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah.