Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkavitz
One of 4 Jewish shepherds who were beaten up by an Arab mob. August 29, 2023.

Magen David Adom emergency responders treated four Jewish shepherds who were attacked in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

The terrorist attack took place northeast of Jerusalem, between the Israeli communities of Ma’ale Mikhmas and Rimonim.

Four men were evacuated with minor wounds to Hadassah Medical Center-Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, according to MDA.

Separately, Israeli security forces arrested 24 suspects during overnight counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria on Monday.

The weapons confiscated included a stun grenade, a Carlo-type submachine gun, an M-16 rifle and ammunition.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported. Military vehicles were slightly damaged during rioting in the Arab village of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah.

