Photo Credit: Boro Park Shomrim / Twitter

A 14-year-old Jewish boy in the Kensington section of Brooklyn was punched in the face this weekend by a large punk backed up by three other teens.

The incident took place on East 3rd Street, according to a tweet by the Boro Park Shomrim civil patrol.

The suspect in the white T-shirt is #Wanted for assaulting a 14 year old on East 3rd Street in the #Kensington area. If seen or you can ID him, call @NYPD66Pct Detective Squad 718-851-5603 and the #Shomrim hotline 718-871-6666. #YourCityYourCall #LetsCatchHim pic.twitter.com/TYx6uWO3fr — ???? ???? ??????? (@BPShomrim) October 11, 2021

The two were appeared to be having a conversation when suddenly the attacker, backed up by three other teens, hauled off and socked the Jewish boy in the face, a roundhouse punch.

Pedestrians on the street simply walked on by.

“If you see or you can ID him, call NYPD 66 Precinct Detective Squad at 718-851-5603,” police said, or call the Shomrim hotline at 718-871-6666.”