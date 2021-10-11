Photo Credit: Boro Park Shomrim / Twitter
A Jewish teen is punched in the face by a Brooklyn punk.

A 14-year-old Jewish boy in the Kensington section of Brooklyn was punched in the face this weekend by a large punk backed up by three other teens.

The incident took place on East 3rd Street, according to a tweet by the Boro Park Shomrim civil patrol.

Advertisement

The two were appeared to be having a conversation when suddenly the attacker, backed up by three other teens, hauled off and socked the Jewish boy in the face, a roundhouse punch.

Pedestrians on the street simply walked on by.

“If you see or you can ID him, call NYPD 66 Precinct Detective Squad at 718-851-5603,” police said, or call the Shomrim hotline at 718-871-6666.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFormer Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to Challenge Netanyahu for Likud Leadership
Next articleIsraelis to Celebrate Biblical Ingathering, on Aliyah Day
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...