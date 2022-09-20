Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS
Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets fired from Gaza on August 6, 2022

The Knesset Finance Committee approved guidelines on Tuesday (Sept. 20) for compensating residents and businesses in the Gaza Envelope that were hurt by Operation Breaking Dawn.

IDF Launches ‘Operation Breaking Dawn’ Against Islamic Jihad in Gaza

“The resilience shown by the residents of the Gaza border region deserves not only appreciation, but action,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said.

“The guidelines provide a broad response to the indirect damage that residents and business owners in the area sustained during the operation,” according to the prime minister’s office.

Compensation will be paid from the day movement restrictions were imposed on communities in the area, rather than solely during the days of the fighting.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

