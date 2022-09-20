Photo Credit: Israel Police

An 84-year-old woman was found murdered on Tuesday in Holon. MDA received a call of an unconscious woman at 4:24 PM on the street, and medics discovered she was dead with bloody wounds on her body.

After examining footage from the attack, police initially suspected it was a terror attack.

Later, on Tuesday evening, police declared it a terror attack, and that they know the identity of the terrorist, Musa Sarsur (Tzartzur) age 28, from Azun (near Kalkilya) in the Shomron. Sarsur had a permit to work in Holon in construction.

Police are currently searching for him and in an unusual move, have publicized his picture. They ask to the public to call 100 (the emergency number for the police) if they see him.

מפכ”ל המשטרה בזירת הרצח בחולון: “זהותו של המחבל ידועה לנו”, עוד הוא הוסיף כי החשוד הוא עובד עם רישיון תחת קבלן מאתר הבנייה. שמו של המחבל – מוסא סרסור. בכיר במשטרה: ייעצר בטווח השעה הקרובה@daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/VGGIONabO9 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 20, 2022