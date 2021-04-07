Photo Credit: Mila Aviv / Flash 90
The sun sets at the Ginosar beach at Lake Kinneret, the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel.

The water level in Lake Kinneret (also known as Sea of Galilee) rose just a teensy bit this week as the start of spring got under way, but any rise is welcome.

The lake rose by half a centimeter, bringing the water level to -209.105 meters below sea level, and just 30.5 centimeters (12 inches) below the upper red line, which stands at 208.8 meters below sea level.

The level is currently 3.90 meters above the bottom red line (at 213.0 meters below sea level), where ecology experts say any water level under this point lowers the water quality and begins damage to the ecological balance of the lake.

Officials are not allowed to pump or use water from the lake once the level reaches the lower red line.

If the water level reaches the upper red line, officials will open the Degania Dam to avoid flooding from the lake into surrounding areas.

