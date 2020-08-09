Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Likud MK Nir Barkat announced Sunday that he, too, is entering quarantine after having discovered that he was exposed to a carrier of the coronavirus.

Barkat is the second Knesset member to have made such a discovery this weekend: Arab Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi made a similar announcement earlier in the day, and he too entered quarantine as well.

עקב פגישה שהתקיימה ביום שלישי שעבר עם חולה קורונה מאומת ולפי הנחיות משרד הבריאות, אני נכנס כעת לבידוד.

לשמחתי אני מרגיש טוב ומאחל לכל אזרחי ישראל רק בריאות. — ניר ברקת (@NirBarkat) August 9, 2020

“Due to a meeting that took place last Tuesday with a verified coronavirus patient, and in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, I am entering isolation,” Barkat wrote in a post on Twitter. “Happily, I feel good, and wish only good health to all Israeli citizens,” Barkat wrote in a post on Twitter.