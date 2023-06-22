Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson
A very loud explosion was heard in central Israel on Thursday evening. Supposedly it came from an explosion at an old factory located near Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv. A 7-meter crater was found at the site. No other details have been released at this time.

Residents in the area have been told to close their windows. No injuries have been reported.

Jewish Press News Desk
