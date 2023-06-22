Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson

A very loud explosion was heard in central Israel on Thursday evening. Supposedly it came from an explosion at an old factory located near Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv. A 7-meter crater was found at the site. No other details have been released at this time.

??? – Unknown explosion reported near #Herzliya, heard in central Israel according to several witnesses. No immediate comment from authorities. Footage allegedly of a crater found near Herzliya after a large explosion in the area. The cause is still not clear. pic.twitter.com/BjyB6q2kyl — ??The Informant (@theinformantofc) June 22, 2023

Advertisement





Residents in the area have been told to close their windows. No injuries have been reported.