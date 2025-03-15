Photo Credit: Abu Ali Express / Google Maps

A blast in the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, was caused by unexploded ordnance, according to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). The explosion in the Al-Rimal neighborhood resulted in at least four deaths and a dozen injured. There are reports that civilians are trapped under the rubble.

SOHR described the incident as an “accident” triggered by an attempt to dismantle unexploded ordnance inside a four-story building, possibly by a scrap dealer trying to collect the metal.

Syrian state media confirmed the casualties, with the SANA news agency reporting four deaths and 12 injuries. Local authorities said civil defense teams and residents are still searching for additional injured or missing persons.

Last week, members of the new Syrian government slaughtered more than a thousand Alawites civilians in Latakia.

