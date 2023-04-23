Photo Credit: courtesy, MDA

In preparation for Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen IDF soldiers and victims of terror — and the country’s 75th Independence Day — the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service is on high alert.

CEO Eli Bin said MDA will increase the organization’s medical response forces, particularly at memorial sites and military cemeteries where rallies are set to be held.

On the eve of Independence Day, increased teams will also be deployed in the entertainment centers to provide an immediate response to any medical need that may arise during the celebrations.

MDA-Hatzalah Air helicopters in the north of the country and in the south will also be on standby, with the aim of providing helicopter evacuation if necessary.

“As every year, the level of preparedness at MDA increases for the Remembrance Day ceremonies for the fallen IDF soldiers and victims of terror, and later for the Independence Day celebrations,” Bin said in a statement.

“MDA forces are working with significant reinforcements and in full coordination with all the security forces in the State of Israel, in order to provide an immediate and fast medical response to any medical need that may arise,” he added.

Bin urged Israelis to be careful on the roads and elsewhere as they travel around the country while marking the national holidays.