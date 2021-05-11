Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

Ambulance sirens are a regular noise during routine emergencies.

But during times of escalation, they can also cause the public to panic, because they sound similar to the rocket alert sirens.

To spare the public unnecessary anxiety, MDA Director General Eli Bin instructed the teams around the country to use a siren which sounds different from the rocket alert siren.

NEW AMBULANCE SIREN FOR MDA

“These days we must be extra sensitive to the Israeli public,” said MDA Director-General Eli Bin, who said he instructed teams to change the siren to “avoid causing unnecessary anxiety.”

MDA remains on the highest alert possible in southern Israel.