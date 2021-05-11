Photo Credit: TPS

Two Palestinian Authority terrorists attacked civilians and military forces early Tuesday evening at the Tapuach Junction in Samaria.

Both of the terrorists were shot and killed by security personnel at the site.

Medical services were ordered to stand by for the IDF bomb squad to check that the terrorist was not wearing an explosive device, so they could approach.

There were no reports of physical injuries among the Israeli civilians or Israeli security forces.

Earlier this month, Palestinian Authority terrorists opened fire in a drive-by shooting attack on a group of civilians at the same location.

Two people were critically and seriously wounded and one was in good condition with mild injuries. One of the victims later succumbed to his wounds. All three victims were rabbinical students at the Yeshiva Gedolah in the Samaria Jewish community of Itamar.

Israeli forces arrested the suspected killer a few days later.