Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Israeli chef Assaf Granit speaks at a conference with science ministers from around the world in Jerusalem on May 2, 2018.

By Raz Israeli

Israeli celebrity chef Assaf Granit has just won one of the most coveted accolades in the culinary world—a Michelin star for his Paris restaurant, Shabour.

Advertisement

The 2021 Michelin guide book was published Monday

Shabour opened its doors approximately a year and a half ago and became a hit with customers and critics alike.

This is the first Michelin start to be granted to an Israeli restaurant in France. However, this is not the first time he has become a darling of Paris—in 2018 he was named the city’s best chef, and in 2019 the mayor noted his contribution to the Paris gastronomy scene.

In addition to Shabour, Granit owns restaurants in Israel and London.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDespite Record Vaccinations, Lockdown, Israel Sees 1,000+ Daily Corona Patients
Next articleNixon, Rabin and Trump: Unfinished Business In The Middle East
Israel Hayom
Loading Facebook Comments ...