Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton / Flash 90

National Security Adviser and head of the National Security Council (NSC) Meir Ben-Shabbat announced Wednesday evening (June 30) that he has informed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that he intends to step down after having served in the position for four years.

NSC head Ben-Shabbat agreed to Bennett’s request during the formation of the government that he would stay on in order “to facilitate the maintenance of stability and functional continuity.”

The National Security Adviser said he will stay on until the end of August 2021.

Bennett will appoint his replacement “in the near future,” said a communique from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Bennett thanked Ben-Shabbat for his “great contribution” to the national security of the State of Israel. “I would like to commend Meir Ben-Shabbat for the long years in which he has successfully and professionally contributed to the security of Israel,” he said in a statement.

“Meir has served in a series of positions and has shown impressive achievements in all of them; he has a deep understanding of the diplomatic and security challenges facing the State of Israel.

“Even during the corona crisis, Meir has worked day and night for the health of the citizens of Israel; his performance is worthy of esteem. I am certain that he will yet make a great contribution to the State of Israel,” he said.