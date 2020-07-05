Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Photo by Shealah Craighead

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished the United States a happy Fourth of July on Saturday and expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump on behalf of the Jewish state.

“Happy Independence Day, America! The state of Israel sends our heartfelt appreciation to [President Trump] and the people of the US as you celebrate the shared values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Netanyahu wrote on his personal Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Thanks for being such a close friend and ally!”

The message, which got tens of thousands of “Likes,” comes amid what is widely seen as very strong relations between the two administrations, especially at the personal level between the two leaders.