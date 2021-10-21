Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90
Israel’s Transportation Ministry announced Thursday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours, will be required for those taking the practical part of an Israeli driver’s test.

According to the announcement, the new regulation goes into effect this coming Sunday (Oct. 24).

The theory portion of the test is taken on computer at theory test centers around Israel and is available six days a week.

A series of at least 28 driving lessons, taken with a certified driving school or driving instructor, are required to take the test unless one is converting a license from abroad.

Immigrants from North America who wish to convert a foreign driver’s license and who meet certain criteria can obtain an Israeli driver’s license without a written theory test or practical driving test as of last year – a new procedure welcomed by all new olim.

