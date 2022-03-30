Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Noam Shalit

Noam Shalit, the father of former Hamas hostage Gilad Shalit, passed away Wednesday evening.

The elder Shalit had been battling a serious disease, according to Hebrew-language media.

His son Gilad, captured while serving in the IDF by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization in 2006, was freed in a 2011 prisoner swap deal that saw the release of 1,027 Palestinian Authority and Gaza terrorists, many with blood on their hands.

Noam Shalit was a vigorous and vocal advocate in the effort to free his son, traveling thousands of miles abroad to seek support from international leaders.

