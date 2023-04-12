Photo Credit: Twitter/ADL New York, New Jersey
Three teens are wanted by the New York City Police Department for threatening and attacking Jews in Queens, N.Y., on April 7, 2023.

The New York City Police Department is offering up to $3,500 for information leading to the arrest of three teens wanted for threatening and attacking Jews in Queens, N.Y., on April 7, the second day of Passover.

The NYPD released video footage of the African-American teens, who shouted “antisemitic remarks while throwing rocks” and “displayed a razor at a victim.”

The Anti-Defamation League’s New York/New Jersey office tweeted that it is outraged by the attacks and threats. “Incidents like these cause trauma and harm to entire communities, and it will require a whole-of-society approach to address them,” it stated.

Queens borough president Donavan Richards tweeted: “No community should be targeted for their faith, and no child should ever think hateful behavior like this is acceptable. Not only will these teens be held accountable, we’ll keep working with our … faith and community leaders to prevent violence.”

