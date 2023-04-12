Photo Credit: Twitter/ADL New York, New Jersey

The New York City Police Department is offering up to $3,500 for information leading to the arrest of three teens wanted for threatening and attacking Jews in Queens, N.Y., on April 7, the second day of Passover.

The NYPD released video footage of the African-American teens, who shouted “antisemitic remarks while throwing rocks” and “displayed a razor at a victim.”

￼WANTED￼ for a Menacing/Aggravated Harassment in the vicinity of Caffrey Ave & Mott Ave #Queens @NYPD101pct on 4/7/23@ 2:45 P.M shouting Anti-Semitic remarks while throwing rocks & displayed a razor toward the victim.Reward up to $3500 Know who they are?￼Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/i0p8wfohv1 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 9, 2023

The Anti-Defamation League’s New York/New Jersey office tweeted that it is outraged by the attacks and threats. “Incidents like these cause trauma and harm to entire communities, and it will require a whole-of-society approach to address them,” it stated.

We are outraged to learn of two alleged antisemitic incidents in Queens over the Passover holiday which appear to be related. Incidents like these cause trauma and harm to entire communities, and it will require a whole-of-society approach to address them. https://t.co/kJD05Ykdkx — ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) April 10, 2023

Queens borough president Donavan Richards tweeted: “No community should be targeted for their faith, and no child should ever think hateful behavior like this is acceptable. Not only will these teens be held accountable, we’ll keep working with our … faith and community leaders to prevent violence.”