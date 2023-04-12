Photo Credit: SOHR

Iran has managed to restock its supply of weaponry with which to attack Israel from Syria under the guise of flying earthquake aid to the country, according to a report Wednesday by Reuters.

So-called “earthquake aid” flights to Syria from Iran were carrying advanced communications equipment, radar batteries and spare parts to upgrade aerial defense systems.

Multiple sources in Syria, Iran, Israel and elsewhere told Reuters the weaponry was to “buttress Iran’s defenses against Israel in Syria” and to support the government of President Bashar al-Assad, an Iranian ally.

“Under the guise of shipments of earthquake aid to Syria, Israel has seen significant movements of military equipment from Iran, mainly transported in parts,” one unnamed Israeli defense official told the news agency, adding that much of the equipment was sent to Aleppo International Airport, which has since been attacked several times by Israeli forces.

The airport was, in fact, shut down for around three days last month after the runway was damaged in an airstrike that Syria blamed on Israel. Sources said the strike followed the arrival of two cargo planes from Iran, both carrying arms shipments.