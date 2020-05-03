Photo Credit: NYPD via Twitter

NYPD Captain Richard Taylor has been appointed to the Community Affairs Department of the New York Police Department, where he will become the force liaison to the Jewish community, according to a report published Friday by COLlive.

Taylor, who lives in Brooklyn, is an Orthodox Jew. In his new position he will be tasked with addressing the concerns and issues affecting the myriad Jewish communities throughout the Big Apple.

Advertisement



It’s a task he’s well prepared for: as a sergeant, Taylor served in the Office of the Chief of Community Affairs at One Police Plaza in Manhattan. He has also served in various other precincts as well.

Hatzlacha raba!