Photo Credit: Flash 90

The Palestinian Authority is blaming Israel for an “escalation” in terrorism but has studiously avoided any mention of the two terror attacks that took place over the Sabbath in the holy city of Jerusalem that led to the deaths of at least seven people, including children.

PA leader Mahmoud Abbas issued a statement following a meeting with other officials in Ramallah, saying, “The Palestinian leadership holds the Israeli government fully responsible for the dangerous escalation due to its crimes, which include 31 deaths this month, the continued demolition of homes, arrests, and the invasion of Al Aqsa,” the statement said.

“This policy is the result of the Israeli government’s evasion of its obligation to implement the agreements and a violation of international law.

“We warn the Israeli government against continuing this approach, which will lead to further deterioration that threatens the security and stability of the entire region,” the statement said.

“We call on the international community and the US government to require the Israeli government to stop its unilateral actions.”