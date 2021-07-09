Photo Credit: Courtesy of Palestinian Media Watch.

The Palestinian Authority announced a new mechanism on Tuesday for disbursing payments to terrorists and their families by using ATMs at P.A. post offices, according to a report by MEMRI.

Those receiving funds will receive cards for withdrawing money from the P.A. postal bank using ATM machines.

The change came against the backdrop of a severe deficit in the P.A. budget, which stood at $417 million in the first half of 2021.

It also remains in line with the policy of P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas, who has repeatedly declared that it the duty of the P.A. to compensate terrorists—whether in prison, released from prison, or injured or killed while carrying out terror attacks. In addition, their families also receive allowances.

This, he says, is a national and social obligation, and will not be stopped despite intense Israeli and international pressure to do so.

According to the report, the P.A. attempted to set up a bank separate from the existing banking system to avoid Israeli penalties by disbursing payments via the P.A. postal bank. However, long lines and overcrowding at the post office to withdraw the funds reportedly embarrassed the prisoners and their families.