Photo Credit: Gunner Bothman/TPS

Police are investigating an attempted abduction of a teenager in the northern city of Pardes Hanna.

The incident took place Sunday evening while the 16-year-old female victim was involved in a sports activity, police said.

Advertisement



Police received a report saying an unknown attacker had tried to force the teen into the trunk of a car.

Following the incident police met with the teen and began to collect evidence.

The victim did not require medical attention. A search for the suspect/s has been launched.