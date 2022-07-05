Photo Credit: Gunner Bothman/TPS

Police are investigating an attempted abduction of a teenager in the northern city of Pardes Hanna.

The incident took place Sunday evening while the 16-year-old female victim was involved in a sports activity, police said.

Police received a report saying an unknown attacker had tried to force the teen into the trunk of a car.

Following the incident police met with the teen and began to collect evidence.

The victim did not require medical attention. A search for the suspect/s has been launched.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
