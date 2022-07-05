Police are investigating an attempted abduction of a teenager in the northern city of Pardes Hanna.
The incident took place Sunday evening while the 16-year-old female victim was involved in a sports activity, police said.
Advertisement
Police received a report saying an unknown attacker had tried to force the teen into the trunk of a car.
Following the incident police met with the teen and began to collect evidence.
The victim did not require medical attention. A search for the suspect/s has been launched.
Advertisement